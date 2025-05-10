Southampton avoids unwanted points record in Premier League

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Southampton avoided an unwanted Premier League record after moving past the competition’s lowest ever points total…

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Southampton avoided an unwanted Premier League record after moving past the competition’s lowest ever points total by drawing with Manchester City 0-0 on Saturday.

With Southampton on 12 points, Derby County will stand alone as having the lowest single-season tally ofh 11 from the 2007-08 season.

“It’s nice to get that off our backs,” Southampton defender Jack Stephens said. “We’re obviously still very disappointed with how the season has gone. We’ve not been good enough.”

Southampton, whose relegation has long been guaranteed, has won just two matches all season and is nine points below next-to-last Leicester.

The Saints will still go down as one of the worst teams to ever play in the Premier League since its inaugural season in 1992.

Just not the worst.

“I’m very happy for the lads and the fans to have something to smile about,” Stephens said.

