South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada says he is serving provisional ban for recreational drug use

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada said on Saturday that he is serving a provisional suspension after testing positive for a recreational drug.

Rabada had left the Indian Premier League last month, saying at the time he returned home for personal reasons. The Gujarat Titans franchise had confirmed he went home for “an important personal matter.”

“This was due to my returning an adverse analytical finding for the use of a recreational drug,” Rabada said in a statement.

It was unclear whether he would be able to play in South Africa’s World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord’s next month.

The 29-year-old Rabada said he was deeply sorry and looking forward to returning to the game.

“Moving forward, this moment will not define me,” he said. “I will keep doing what I have always done, continuously working hard and playing with passion and devotion to my craft.”

Rabada has taken 327 wickets at an average of 22 from just 70 tests while he has amassed a further 168 dismissals in 108 ODIs and 71 in 65 T20 internationals.

