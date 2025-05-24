Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for Wolves-Thunder, MLB Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New players who unlock this offer will be eligible for a 100% deposit bonus. This promo offers players the chance to secure $100 in bonuses immediately after signing up.

Sleeper Fantasy will have tons of options this weekend, but we expect to see the most interest in the NBA playoffs. The Minnesota Timberwolves will host the Oklahoma City Thunder in a must-win game. Meanwhile, the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers will meet in Game 3 on Sunday.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $100 Deposit Bonus

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 100% Deposit Match Up to $100 In-App Promos Picks on Sale, Entry Boosts, Multiplier Boosts (Available for the NBA, NHL, PGA, WNBA, MLB, More) Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On May 24, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The NBA playoffs continue this weekend and this Sleeper promo is an opportunity to grab bonuses for the games. Each new player will be eligible for up to $100 in total bnouses with this 100% deposit match.

From there, use this bonus cash to make picks on the NBA, NHL, PGA, WNBA, MLB and tons of other options. New users will be able to get a feel for the app during this period. Make picks and build entries on the biggest games of the weekend.

How to Activate Sleeper Promo Code WTOP

New users can sign up with Sleeper Fantasy on a computer or mobile device. It only takes a few minutes to get in on the action. Follow these step-by-step instructions to sign up:

Click here to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page.

to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. Apply promo code WTOP and answer the required information sections to set up a new account.

Choose from any of the secure payment methods, including but not limited to instant bank transfer, credit/debit card, Apple Pay and PayPal.

Players will receive up to $100 in total bonuses with this 100% first deposit match.

NBA Playoffs Update

We could be looking at two short series in the conference finals. The Thunder have a two-game lead against the Timberwolves, but Game 3 is in Minnesota. Meanwhile, the Knicks dropped two close games at home to the Pacers. Needless to say, Saturday and Sunday’s games are must-win for the Timberwolves and Knicks, respectively.

Anyone who takes advantage of this Sleeper promo will have bonuses to use on the biggest stars in the NBA. Make picks on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle, Chet Holmgren, Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Haliburton, Karl-Anthony Towns and more. There should be something for every basketball fan on Sleeper Fantasy. Don’t miss out on the chance to grab this deposit bonus and hit the ground running.