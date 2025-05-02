Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: $100 Weekend Deposit Bonus for NBA Playoffs, MLB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New players will be eligible for a 100% deposit match for up to $100 in bonuses. This is a head start for new users during a busy weekend. Use this bonus cash to make picks and build entries on the NBA, MLB and more.

It only takes a few minutes to get in on the action with Sleeper Fantasy. Start with picks on Warriors vs. Rockets on Friday night. The first round of the NBA playoffs is coming to a close, but there is no shortage of options on the table.

Register with Sleeper promo code WTOP in time for the NBA playoffs or MLB this weekend. Click here to qualify for a $100 bonus.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP Offers 100% Deposit Match

This 100% first deposit match will set up new players with a $100 bonus. Set up a new account and make this initial deposit to secure the bonuses. From there, start making picks on the NBA, MLB or any other sport to win.

Think of this bonus cash as an opportunity to get a feel for the Sleeper Fantasy app. As we get deeper into May, there are plenty of different ways to get in on the action on the NBA or any other game.

How to Sign Up With Sleeper Promo Code WTOP

Signing up with Sleeper Fantasy is a quick and painless process. It only takes a few minutes to get started:

Click here to start signing up. Apply promo code WTOP to activate this offer.

to start signing up. Apply promo code WTOP to activate this offer. After reaching a sign-up landing page, input basic identifying information to set up a new user profile (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Choose from any of the secure and convenient payment methods (online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card, Apple Pay, etc.)

Make an initial deposit to receive up to $100 with this 100% match.

Start using this bonus cash to make picks on the NBA, NHL, MLB or any other sport.

NBA Weekend Preview

It’s going to be a busy weekend for basketball fans. It starts with Game 6 between the Warriors and Rockets on Friday night. Golden State can close it out on their home floor. Saturday will be the first Game 7 of the NBA playoffs when the Nuggets host the Clippers.

There will be at least one game on Sunday when the Cavaliers take on the Pacers to start that series. If Houston can force a Game 7, that game will be on Sunday as well. Don’t miss out on all the different ways to win with Sleeper Fantasy.