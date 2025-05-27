Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: $100 Deposit Bonus for Pacers-Knicks, NBA, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Set up a new account with this 100% deposit match. New players can start with a $100 bonus and start making picks on the NBA, NHL, MLB, WNBA or any other available market.

Sleeper Fantasy is rolling out the red carpet for basketball fans during the conference finals. The Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks will meet for Game 4 on Tuesday night. Grab these bonuses in time for all the NBA action.

Use Sleeper promo code WTOP to start with a 100% deposit match and up to $100 in bonuses. Click here to start the registration process.

Knicks Look to Even Up Series With Pacers

The Eastern Conference Finals are very much up for grabs after New York’s shocking 20-point comeback in Game 3. The stars were out in Indianapolis as Karl-Anthony Towns led New York with 20 points in the fourth quarter alone. We have no idea what to expect in these topsy-turvy games.

However, the Pacers have bounced back after every loss during this playoff run. Tyrese Haliburton plays at an uptempo pace that can flip games in the blink of an eye. Sleeper Fantasy will have a ton of different options during the NBA playoffs. Start making picks on guys like Towns and Haliburton with these bonuses.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP Delivers $100 Deposit Bonus

Instead of rolling the dice on this Pacers-Knicks game, start with a $100 deposit bonus. Create an account and start with a cash deposit to secure $100 in bonuses. Remember, each new user will be eligible for a 100% match.

These bonuses are a great way to test out the Sleeper Fantasy app. Get a feel for the games while making picks with bonuses. Again, we know the NBA playoffs are going to be popular for the next few weeks, but there are tons of options in the NHL and MLB as well. In other words, there should be something for every sports fan.

How to Sign Up With Sleeper Promo Code WTOP

Creating an account on Sleeper Fantasy is the only way to secure this 100% deposit match. Start signing up by following these simple steps: