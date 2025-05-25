Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: $100 Deposit Bonus for MLB, Pacers-Knicks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Make an initial deposit and receive a 100% match. New players will be eligible for up to $100 in total bonuses. Use this bonus cash to make picks on the NBA playoffs, NHL playoffs, MLB or any other available market.

We expect to see a lot of interest in the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday. The Indiana Pacers are looking to take a commanding 3-0 lead over the New York Knicks. Sleeper Fantasy will have a ton of different ways to get in on the action.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP Offers $100 Deposit Bonus

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 100% Deposit Match Up to $100 In-App Promos Picks on Sale, Entry Boosts, Multiplier Boosts (Available for the NBA, NHL, PGA, WNBA, MLB, More) Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On May 25, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Anyone who signs up with Sleeper Fantasy will be eligible for this 100% deposit match. Each new user can start with $100 in bonuses. There are plenty of different options available.

The NBA and NHL playoffs are in full swing. New daily fantasy players can make picks and build rosters on Pacers-Knicks, Oilers-Stars or any other game. Not to mention, there are tons of MLB options available as well.

How to Activate Sleeper Promo Code WTOP

Signing up with Sleeper Fantasy is a quick and hassle-free process. New users can get in on the action in a matter of minutes. Here is a full breakdown of the registration process:

Click here to start signing up. Apply promo code WTOP to activate this offer.

to start signing up. Apply promo code WTOP to activate this offer. Answer the required prompts with basic identifying information to set up a new account.

Deposit cash using online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card, Apple Pay or any other available payment method.

Players will receive a 100% deposit match for up to $100 in total bonuses.

Start using this bonus cash to make picks on the NBA, NHL, MLB or any other available market.

Pacers vs. Knicks Preview

The Pacers have an opportunity to bury the Knicks. Indiana can grab a 3-0 lead over New York and no NBA team has ever come back from behind three games. The Knicks need to fix the slow starts and chaotic finishes.

The Pacers are defined by their depth and late clutch moments. Tyrese Haliburton always seems to find a way to make winning plays in clutch time. They are on the cusp of a trip to the NBA Finals.

New players who sign up with Sleeper Fantasy will have the chance to make picks on the biggest stars in the NBA. Pick over-unders on Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Haliburton, Pascal Siakam, Karl-Anthony Towns and more.