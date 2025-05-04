Shortstop Anthony Volpe is out of Yankees’ starting lineup, a day after hurting left shoulder

NEW YORK (AP) — Shortstop Anthony Volpe was not in the New York Yankees’ starting lineup Sunday against Tampa Bay,…

NEW YORK (AP) — Shortstop Anthony Volpe was not in the New York Yankees’ starting lineup Sunday against Tampa Bay, a day after he injured his left shoulder on a dive while trying to get to a grounder.

Volpe remained in the game after his unsuccessful attempt for a backhand stab on Christopher Morel’s eighth-inning single, which sparked a two-run rally in Tampa Bay’s 3-2 win Saturday. An X-ray after the game was negative, but Volpe wasn’t sure whether he will have an MRI or other tests.

Volpe, who turned 24 on Monday, is hitting .233 with five homers, 19 RBIs and four stolen bases in his third season with the Yankees.

Oswald Peraza was listed to start at shortstop, batting ninth.

New York already is missing second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (strained right oblique), third baseman DJ LeMahieu (strained left calf), ace Gerrit Cole (Tommy John surgery) and right-hander Luis Gil (right lat strain), the reigning AL Rookie of the Year.

