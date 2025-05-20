Sherratt to coach Wales for Japan rugby tour as search for Gatland successor continues

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Matt Sherratt will stay on as interim Wales rugby coach for the two-test series in Japan…

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Matt Sherratt will stay on as interim Wales rugby coach for the two-test series in Japan in July while the search continues for a permanent replacement for Warren Gatland.

Sherratt took charge of Wales’ final three games of the Six Nations after Gatland’s mid-tournament departure, but couldn’t prevent the beleaguered team slipping to successive defeats to take its losing run to a record-extending 17 tests since 2023.

The Welsh Rugby Union announced on Tuesday that Sherratt, the coach of Cardiff Blues, would return to lead Wales in Japan and said it would be on an “interim basis.”

“The impact and positive difference he made to the squad in a very short period of time during the Six Nations was welcomed,” WRU chief executive Abi Tierney said of Sherratt.

“It was a tough campaign but we know we are in safe hands whilst we complete the final stages of our recruitment process for a new permanent head coach.”

Wales plays Japan in the first test in Kitakyushu on July 5 and the second test in Kobe on July 12.

