Sheffield United beats Bristol City to reach Championship playoff final

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Sheffield United eased past Bristol City 3-0 on Monday to qualify for the final of the Championship playoff against Sunderland or Coventry City.

Kieffer Moore’s headed goal four minutes before halftime and another from Gus Hamer after the break killed the game off. A simple finish from Callum O’Hare late on confirmed Sheffield’s dominance in what was a 6-0 aggregate triumph after their 3-0 win at Ashton Gate last week.

Sheffield will face the winner of Tuesday’s second semifinal between Sunderland against Coventry to see who returns to the Premier League.

The Black Cats are favorites to meet Sheffield in the final at Wembley on May 25 after winning the first leg 2-1 in Coventry last Friday.

Sheffield was relegated from the top tier 12 months ago. Sunderland was last in the Premier League in 2017, while Coventry has been absent from the top division since 2001.

A return to the top tier ensures promoted clubs an estimated revenue uplift of around $180 million in projected matchday, broadcast and commercial revenue — and much more if they survive the first season back.

The playoff winner will join Leeds and Burnley in replacing relegated sides Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich.

