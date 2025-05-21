Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tearfully thanks wife during MVP speech

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was moved to tears during his MVP award speech Wednesday…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was moved to tears during his MVP award speech Wednesday night when he acknowledged his wife, Hailey Summers.

After he thanked his teammates, support staff, management, family and friends, the 26-year-old Canadian focused on the woman he married in February 2024.

“Thank you so much,” he said as he looked at her from a podium. “Thank you for everything you are — for me, for our son, Ares. You were the first person to show me what love really meant … what sacrifice really meant. And I can’t wait to spend the rest of this journey called life with you. Thank you very much. I wouldn’t be the man I am, I wouldn’t be the player I am, I wouldn’t be the father I am, without you. Thank you.”

The moment revived memories of former Thunder star Kevin Durant’s speech in 2014, when he tearfully called his mother, Wanda Durant, “the real MVP.”

Gilgeous-Alexander spoke without notes and held it together when he thanked his teammates.

“I can’t say enough how much you guys mean to me, and not only as a basketball player, but as family,” he said. “I know you guys know that we do everything together, on and off the court, we do shopping, we eat. You guys are really like my brothers … Without you guys, none of this would be possible. I want you guys to know that this award is your award, too.”

The ceremony was held at the Thunder ION facility where the team practices. The whole team was on the stage with him sporting the Rolex watches he bought them and wearing black shirts with his image and MVP in red letters on the front.

Gilgeous-Alexander will receive the trophy on the court before Game 2 of the Western Conference finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.