See how players qualified for the PGA Championship

The field for the 107th PGA Championship on May 15-18 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. Two spots are open if winners of the Truist Championship and the Myrtle Beach Classic are not already in the field (players listed only in first category for which they qualify):

PGA Champions (lifetime)

Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Phil Mickelson, Collin Morikawa, Jimmy Walker, Jason Day, Rory McIlroy, Jason Dufner, Keegan Bradley, Martin Kaymer, Padraig Harrington, Vijay Singh, Shaun Micheel.

Masters champions (last 5 years)

Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Hideki Matsuyama.

U.S. Open champions (last 5 years)

Bryson DeChambeau, Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick.

British Open champions (last 5 years)

Brian Harman, Cameron Smith, Shane Lowry.

Top 3 from International Federation Ranking

John Catlin, Daniel Van Tonder, Takumi Kanaya.

Senior PGA champion

Richard Bland.

Top 15 and ties from the 2024 PGA Championship

Viktor Hovland, Thomas Detry, Justin Rose, Robert MacIntyre, Lee Hodges, Taylor Moore, Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Dean Burmester.

Top 20 from the PGA Professional Championship

Tyler Collet, Jesse Droemer, Brian Bergstol, Michael Block, Dylan Newman, Brandon Bingaman, Ryan Lenahan, Andre Chi, John Somers, Justin Hicks, Rupe Taylor, Tom Johnson, Nic Ishee, Eric Steger, Bob Sowards, Bobby Gates, Greg Koch, Timothy Wiseman, Larkin Gross, Michael Kartrude.

PGA Tour winners from the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge through the 2025 Truist Championship and Myrtle Beach Classic

Davis Riley, Cameron Davis, Davis Thompson, Harry Hall, Nick Dunlap, Jhonattan Vegas, Aaron Rai, Patton Kizzire, Kevin Yu, Matt McCarty, J.T. Poston, Nico Echavarria, Austin Eckroat, Rafael Campos, Maverick McNealy, Nick Taylor, Sepp Straka, Harris English, Ludvig Aberg, Brian Campbell, Joe Highsmith, Russell Henley, Karl Vilips, Min Woo Lee, Garrick Higgo.

Top 70 in PGA Championship points through the CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Sungjae Im, Andrew Novak, Corey Conners, J.J. Spaun, Patrick Cantlay, Sam Burns, Tom Hoge, Ben Griffin, Tony Finau, Max Greyserman, Akshay Bhatia, Tommy Fleetwood, Daniel Berger, Lucas Glover, Adam Scott, Tom Kim, Michael Kim, Taylor Pendrith, Si Woo Kim, Denny McCarthy, Eric Cole, Sam Stevens, Patrick Rodgers, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Jacob Bridgeman, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Adam Hadwin, Seamus Power, Jordan Spieth, Byeong Hun An, Bud Cauley.

Ryder Cup players from 2023 if still in the top 100 in the world ranking

Max Homa, Tyrrell Hatton, Nicolai Hojgaard.

Top 3 from the Asian Swing on the European tour

Keita Nakajima, Eugenio Chacarra, Marco Penge.

Special Invitations

Laurie Canter, Luke Donald, Rickie Fowler, Sergio Garcia, Ryan Gerard, Ryo Hisatsune, Rasmus Hojgaard, Beau Hossler, Dustin Johnson, John Keefer, Chris Kirk, Kurt Kitayama, Jake Knapp, Thriston Lawrence, Justin Lower, Max McGreevy, Tom McKibbin, Keith Mitchell, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Joaquin Niemann, Niklas Norgaard, Shaun Norris, Thorbjorn Olesen, John Parry, Matthieu Pavon, David Puig, Patrick Reed, Elvis Smylie, Sami Valimaki, Eric van Rooyen, Matt Wallace, Gary Woodland, Cameron Young, Will Zalatoris.

Beyond the top 70 on PGA points list to fill the field

Patrick Fishburn.

Alternates

Rico Hoey, Michael Thorbjornsen, Victor Perez, Alex Smalley, Vince Whaley, Doug Ghim, Matt Kuchar, Carson Young, David Lipsky.

Eligible but not playing

Tiger Woods, Billy Horschel, Davis Love III, Y.E. Yang, Rich Beem, John Daly.

