Julio Rodríguez scratched from Mariners’ lineup with back tightness, day to day

HOUSTON (AP) — Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodríguez was scratched from Thursday night’s series opener against the Houston Astros…

HOUSTON (AP) — Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodríguez was scratched from Thursday night’s series opener against the Houston Astros with back tightness.

Manager Dan Wilson said after Houston’s 9-2 win that he would be day to day with the issue.

Rodríguez hit a three-run homer in Wednesday’s 6-5 win over the White Sox and took batting practice on the field Thursday before the lineup change was announced about 30 minutes before game time.

“It kind of tightened up on him during batting practice today, so just wanting to be precautious with it,” Wilson said. “Something that’s day to day, we’ll assess it tomorrow when we get here.”

The 2022 American League Rookie of the Year is hitting .231 with nine homers and 28 RBIs.

Leody Taveras moved from right field to center field after the scratch and Miles Mastrobuoni was inserted into the lineup to play right field and bat eighth.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.