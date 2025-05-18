Seattle visits Dallas after Diggins’ 21-point game

Seattle Storm (0-1, 0-1 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (0-1, 0-1 Western Conference) Arlington, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Seattle Storm (0-1, 0-1 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (0-1, 0-1 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle Storm plays the Dallas Wings after Skylar Diggins scored 21 points in the Storm’s 81-59 loss to the Phoenix Mercury.

Dallas went 9-31 overall and 6-14 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Wings allowed opponents to score 92.1 points per game and shoot 47.5% from the field last season.

Seattle went 25-15 overall last season while going 13-7 in Western Conference action. The Storm averaged 83.2 points per game while shooting 43.5% from the field and 28.8% from deep last season.

INJURIES: Wings: None listed.

Storm: Katie Lou Samuelson: out for season (knee).

