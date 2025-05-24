Seattle hosts Las Vegas following Diggins’ 24-point showing

Las Vegas Aces (2-1) at Seattle Storm (2-1, 2-1 Western Conference) Seattle; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Seattle Storm…

Las Vegas Aces (2-1) at Seattle Storm (2-1, 2-1 Western Conference)

Seattle; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle Storm hosts the Las Vegas Aces after Skylar Diggins scored 24 points in the Seattle Storm’s 77-70 victory against the Phoenix Mercury.

Seattle went 25-15 overall and 13-7 in Western Conference play last season. The Storm averaged 20.7 assists per game on 31.1 made field goals last season.

Las Vegas finished 27-13 overall and 12-8 in Western Conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Aces averaged 86.4 points per game while shooting 45.4% from the field and 35.5% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Storm: Katie Lou Samuelson: out for season (knee).

Aces: Cheyenne Parker-Tyus: out (personal), Megan Gustafson: out (leg).

