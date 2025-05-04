Scottie Scheffler matches PGA Tour scoring record in big win at Nelson. DeChambeau wins in LIV Golf

McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Scottie Scheffler matched the PGA Tour’s 72-hole scoring record on Sunday, finishing at 253 and running…

McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Scottie Scheffler matched the PGA Tour’s 72-hole scoring record on Sunday, finishing at 253 and running away for an eight-shot victory at his hometown CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

Scheffler closed with an 8-under 63 to finish at 31 under par, tying the mark set by Justin Thomas at the 2017 Sony Open and equaled six years later by Ludvig Aberg at the RSM Classic.

He was poised to break the record before a flubbed chip that led to bogey on the par-3 17th hole and a par from a greenside bunker on the par-5 closing hole. His 8-foot putt for birdie and the record slid by the left side of the cup.

Scheffler tied the 54-hole Nelson record with an eight-shot lead, and nobody got closer than six during the final round. Erik van Rooyen of South Africa matched Scheffler’s 63 to finish at 23 under, three shots ahead of Sam Stevens (64) and four ahead of another hometown favorite, Jordan Spieth (62).

It was the first victory this year for Scheffler after he won a total of 10 times before May in the previous three years combined, including two Masters victories.

LIV Golf League

INCHEON, South Korea (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau held off a big charge from Charles Howell III with birdies on his last two holes for a 6-under 66 on Sunday for a two-shot victory at LIV Golf Korea, his first title since winning the U.S. Open last summer.

DeChambeau, who played in the final group at the Masters and lost a 36-hole lead at LIV Golf Mexico City last week, started the third and final round at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club with a four-shot lead and was even par for the round through nine holes.

Howell, his Crushers teammate, closed with a 63. They were tied until Howell made a bogey on the 16th hole, and DeChambeau rolled in a long birdie putt at the 17th for a two-shot cushion going to the par-5 18th. They both birdied.

DeChambeau finished at 19-under 197 and won $4 million for his first LIV Golf League title since September 2023 and his third overall.

LPGA Tour

IVINS, Utah (AP) — Haeran Ryu made an 8-foot eagle putt during a flawless back nine that allowed her to pull away Sunday with an 8-under 64, giving her a five-shot victory at the inaugural Black Desert Championship.

Ryu had a one-shot lead going to the back nine and shot 31 to win by five shots over Esther Henseleit (66) and Ruoning Yin (67).

Ryu made a 15-foot birdie putt at the 11th, and her eagle at the 13th put her ahead by four shots. She led by at least three the rest of the way and finished at 26-under 262.

The 24-year-old South Korean is the 10th winner in 10 tournaments on the LPGA this year.

PGA Tour Champions

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Stewart Cink made a late birdie for a 4-under 68 that got him into a playoff and then won the Insperity Invitational with a birdie on the first extra hole against Retief Goosen for his first PGA Tour Champions title of the year.

Goosen, who also closed with a 68, made it easy on Cink in the playoff by fanning a 6-iron into the water on the par-4 18th hole. Cink followed with a shot into 8 feet at The Woodlands Country Club. He needed two putts for the win and holed it.

Goosen missed a 10-foot birdie putt on the 18th in regulation with a chance to win. They finished regulation at 11-under 205.

The final round at one point featured a six-way tie for the lead. Miguel Angel Jimenez was tied for the lead at 11 under until getting in trouble off the tee at the 18th and three-putting from long range for bogey to finish alone in third.

Korn Ferry Tour

TULUM, Mexico (AP) — Bryson Nimmer closed with a 4-under 68 and defeated Stuart Macdonald of England with a par on the second playoff hole Sunday to win the Tulum Championship at PGA Riviera Maya.

Nimmer had conditional status on the Korn Ferry Tour and now moves to No. 16 on the season points list with his first victory in nearly five years.

Macdonald also shot 69 — both players birdied the 18th hole in regulation to finish at 9-under 279 — but made bogey on the 18th the third time around. Both made pars at the 18th on the first playoff hole.

Nimmer won twice on the LocaliQ Series organized by the PGA Tour in 2020 to create playing opportunities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other tours

Yana Wilson won her first professional tournament Sunday when she closed with a 4-under 68 for a two-shot victory over Mohan Du in the Reliance Matrix Championship on the Epson Tour. Wilson has received a sponsor exemption on the LPGA next week at Liberty National. … Yosuke Asaji closed with a 1-under 69 for a one-shot victory over Hiroshi Iwata and Yusaku Miyazato in The Crowns, his first title in four years and fourth overall victory on the Japan Golf Tour. … Doyeob Mun of South Korea overcame a six-shot deficit with six birdies on the back nine for an 8-under 63 to win the GS Caltex Maekyung Open on the Asian Tour. Jazz Janewattananond, Baekjun Kim and Junghwan Lee finished three shots behind. … Hunter Wolcott closed with a 3-under 69 for a two-shot victory in the Diners Club Peru Open on the PGA Tour Americas. … Nana Suganuma closed with a 3-under 69 for a one-shot victory over Momoko Osato in the Panasonic Open on the Japan LPGA. … Jungmin Hong held on to win the KLPGA Championship despite a 4-over 76, winning by one shot over Hansol Ji and Jiyoung Park on the Korea LPGA.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.