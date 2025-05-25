Schwarber hits 18th homer, go-ahead double as Phils win 9th in row and extend A’s slide to 11 games

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Schwarber hit his 18th homer, then had a tiebreaking, two-run double in the 11th…

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Schwarber hit his 18th homer, then had a tiebreaking, two-run double in the 11th inning that lifted the Philadelphia Phillies to a 9-6 victory Saturday night extending their winning streak to nine and sending the Athletics to their 11th straight loss.

Max Kepler tied the score 6-6 in the ninth with a home run on a 101.4 mph pitch from Mason Miller.

Logan Davidson had a forgettable major league debut for the A’s. The 27-year-old entered as a pinch runner in the 10th and was thrown out at the plate, was called for obstruction at first base in the 11th and then struck out for the final out against Max Lazar, who got three outs for his first big league save.

Davidson pinch ran for Nick Kurtz, who left with what A’s manager Mark Kotsay said was a left hip flexor.

Brandon Marsh prevented the A’s from winning in the 10th when he threw out Davidson at the plate for a double play on Brent Rooker’s 279-foot. bases-loaded, no-outs fly to center.

Schwarber doubled in the 11th off Mitch Spence (1-1), was awarded third on the obstruction call and scored on Nick Castellanos’ sacrifice fly. Schwarber is tied with the Yankees’ Aaron Judge for the major league home run lead.

The A’s wasted 5-4 and 6-5 leads and dropped to 22-31, including 8-19 at their temporary home in Sacramento. Their bullpen has a 10.02 ERA during the losing streak.

Brent Rooker’s 12th home run, a solo drive off Joe Ross, had given the A’s a 6-5 lead in the eighth.

Orion Kerkering (4-1) pitched a scoreless 10th.

Key moment

Marsh throwing out Davidson.

Key stat

Phillies starting pitchers had a 1.82 ERA through the first eight games of the streak.

Up next

LHP Jesús Luzardo (5-0, 1.95) starts Sunday’s finale for the Phillies against RHP Gunnar Hoglund (1-2, 5.06).

