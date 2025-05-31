Saturday’s Scores

PREP SOFTBALL=
OHSAA State Tournament=
Regional Final=
Division I=
Centerville 4, Kettering Fairmont 2
Lancaster 5, Gahanna Lincoln 2
Lebanon 5, Grove City 3
Division II=
Mt. Vernon 11, Dublin Scioto 0
Painesville Riverside 11, N. Ridgeville 3
Division III=
Dover 13, Bloom-Carroll 2
Youngs. Boardman 3, Louisville 1
Division IV=
Cortland Lakeview 5, Perry 1
Hillsboro 5, Circleville Logan Elm 2
Spring. Kenton Ridge 11, Newark Licking Valley 1
Division V=
Baltimore Liberty Union 4, Spring. Shawnee 1
New Franklin Manchester 5, Canfield S. Range 4
Division VI=
New Madison Tri-Village 1, Minster 0
Some high school softball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
