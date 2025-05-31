Saturday’s Scores

PREP SOFTBALL= OHSAA State Tournament= Regional Final= Division I= Centerville 4, Kettering Fairmont 2 Lancaster 5, Gahanna Lincoln 2 Lebanon…

PREP SOFTBALL=

OHSAA State Tournament=

Regional Final=

Division I=

Centerville 4, Kettering Fairmont 2

Lancaster 5, Gahanna Lincoln 2

Lebanon 5, Grove City 3

Division II=

Mt. Vernon 11, Dublin Scioto 0

Painesville Riverside 11, N. Ridgeville 3

Division III=

Dover 13, Bloom-Carroll 2

Youngs. Boardman 3, Louisville 1

Division IV=

Cortland Lakeview 5, Perry 1

Hillsboro 5, Circleville Logan Elm 2

Spring. Kenton Ridge 11, Newark Licking Valley 1

Division V=

Baltimore Liberty Union 4, Spring. Shawnee 1

New Franklin Manchester 5, Canfield S. Range 4

Division VI=

New Madison Tri-Village 1, Minster 0

Some high school softball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

