Saturday’s Scores

PREP SOFTBALL=
OHSAA State Tournament=
Division II=
Region 5=
Dublin Scioto 9, Pataskala Licking Hts. 8
Region 6=
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 7, Eastlake North 5
Division III=
Region 10=
Akr. Hoban 3, Parma Padua 2
Region 11=
Youngs. Boardman 5, Warren Howland 0
Region 12=
Aurora 8, Canfield 6
Holland Springfield 6, Tol. Cent. Cath. 4
Wapakoneta 3, Defiance 1
Division IV=
Region 13=
McConnelsville Morgan 2, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 0
Region 14=
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 4, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 1
Newark Licking Valley 4, Caledonia River Valley 2
Region 15=
Chesterland W. Geauga 3, Medina Buckeye 1
Region 16=
Cortland Lakeview 5, Alliance Marlington 1
Elyria Catholic 12, Northwest 6
Mogadore Field 5, Beloit W. Branch 4
Division V=
Region 17=
Warren Champion 9, Poland Seminary 1
Region 19=
Eastwood 4, Archbold 2
Division VI=
Region 21=
McDonald 7, Mogadore 5
Division VII=
Region 25=
Bowerston Conotton Valley 12, Strasburg 2
Region 27=
Monroeville 10, Norwalk St Paul 2
Southington Chalker 10, Ashtabula St John 0
Vienna Mathews 10, Kinsman Badger 0
