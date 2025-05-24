Saturday’s Scores

PREP SOFTBALL= OHSAA State Tournament= Division II= Region 5= Dublin Scioto 9, Pataskala Licking Hts. 8 Region 6= Cuyahoga Falls…

PREP SOFTBALL=

OHSAA State Tournament=

Division II=

Region 5=

Dublin Scioto 9, Pataskala Licking Hts. 8

Region 6=

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 7, Eastlake North 5

Division III=

Region 10=

Akr. Hoban 3, Parma Padua 2

Region 11=

Youngs. Boardman 5, Warren Howland 0

Region 12=

Aurora 8, Canfield 6

Holland Springfield 6, Tol. Cent. Cath. 4

Wapakoneta 3, Defiance 1

Division IV=

Region 13=

McConnelsville Morgan 2, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 0

Region 14=

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 4, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 1

Newark Licking Valley 4, Caledonia River Valley 2

Region 15=

Chesterland W. Geauga 3, Medina Buckeye 1

Region 16=

Cortland Lakeview 5, Alliance Marlington 1

Elyria Catholic 12, Northwest 6

Mogadore Field 5, Beloit W. Branch 4

Division V=

Region 17=

Warren Champion 9, Poland Seminary 1

Region 19=

Eastwood 4, Archbold 2

Division VI=

Region 21=

McDonald 7, Mogadore 5

Division VII=

Region 25=

Bowerston Conotton Valley 12, Strasburg 2

Region 27=

Monroeville 10, Norwalk St Paul 2

Southington Chalker 10, Ashtabula St John 0

Vienna Mathews 10, Kinsman Badger 0

