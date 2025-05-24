Saturday’s Scores

PREP BASEBALL=
Berlin Hiland 7, St Clairsville 0
OHSAA State Tournament=
Division II=
Region 6=
Shaker Heights 3, North Olmsted 2
Region 7=
Canal Winchester 16, Westerville N. 2
Cols. St. Charles 11, Worthington Kilbourne 2
Mt. Vernon 16, Cols. Franklin Hts. 0
New Albany 8, Cols. Mifflin 0
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 4, Logan 1
Westerville Cent. 11, Pataskala Licking Hts. 5
Region 8=
Ashville Teays Valley 12, Cols. Northland 0
Dublin Scioto 14, Cols. Whetstone 4
Division III=
Region 9=
Aurora 6, Madison 0
Barberton 9, Akr. Firestone 5
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 13, Youngs. East 3
Grafton Midview 7, Olmsted Falls 3
Mayfield 3, Copley 2
Medina Buckeye 2, Cle. Hay 0
Painesville Harvey 11, Maple Hts. 1
Twinsburg 16, Geneva 1
Region 10=
Chardon 10, Ashtabula Lakeside 0
Lyndhurst Brush 6, Richfield Revere 4
Rocky River 2, Cuyahoga Falls 1
Westlake 2, Willoughby S. 1
Division IV=
Region 13=
Alliance Marlington 8, Ravenna 3
Canfield 10, Akr. Coventry 0
Chesterland W. Geauga 5, Struthers 2
Cle. VASJ 2, Streetsboro 1
Field 23, Cleveland Central Catholic 0
Girard 5, Beloit W. Branch 4
Hubbard 10, Salem 0
Lake Catholic 28, Warrensville Heights 0
Norton 12, Akr. East 0
Oberlin Firelands 5, Orrville 4
Parma Hts. Holy Name 6, Lodi Cloverleaf 1
Perry 5, Orange 2
Sheffield Brookside 9, Rocky River Lutheran W. 8
Youngs. Ursuline 7, Niles McKinley 0
Region 14=
Bay (OH) 7, Peninsula Woodridge 1
Chardon NDCL 22, Conneaut 2
Cle. Benedictine 4, Elyria Cath. 0
Jefferson Area 12, Ashtabula Edgewood 1
Upper Sandusky 4, Elida 3
Vermilion 3, Bellevue 1
Region 15=
London 6, Bloom-Carroll 2
Sparta Highland 8, Delaware Buckeye Valley 7
Region 16=
Heath 6, Gahanna Cols. Academy 3
Plain City Jonathan Alder 12, Cols. Eastmoor 0
Division V=
Region 17=
Canfield S. Range 8, Garrettsville Garfield 0
Chagrin Falls 7, New Franklin Manchester 3
Cortland Lakeview 15, Mantua Crestwood 2
Doylestown Chippewa 3, Beachwood 0
Wickliffe 10, Pymatuning Valley 7
Region 18=
Archbold 5, Delta 2
Coldwater 11, Spencerville 1
Findlay Liberty-Benton 10, Bluffton 0
Johnstown Northridge 7, Mt Gilead 5
Milan Edison 4, Fostoria 0
Oak Harbor 6, Willard 0
Pemberville Eastwood 3, Genoa 0
Swanton 8, Defiance Tinora 2
Division VI=
Region 21=
Cuyahoga Hts. 1, Ashland Mapleton 0
Leavittsburg LaBrae 9, Mogadore 6
Mineral Ridge 7, Columbiana 1
Rootstown 8, New Middletown Spring. 1
Region 22=
Castalia Margaretta 10, Monroeville 0
Columbus Grove 9, Lima Perry 0
Huron 15, Elmore Woodmore 14
Maria Stein Marion Local 9, Ada 0
Metamora Evergreen 10, Northwood 0
New Bremen 4, Harrod Allen E. 3
Rockford Parkway 4, St. Henry (OH) 2
Region 23=
W. Jefferson 8, Baltimore Liberty Union 3
Division VII=
Region 25=
Berlin Center Western Reserve 6, Heartland Christian 0
Cortland Maplewood 22, Fairport Harbor Harding 0
Kidron Cent. Christian 10, Leetonia 0
Old Fort 6, Tol. Christian 1
Sandusky St. Mary 11, Lakeside Danbury 0
Region 26=
Miller City 3, Ottoville 0
Region 27=
Danville 3, Shekinah Christian 0
Some high school baseball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
