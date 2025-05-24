Saturday’s Scores

PREP BASEBALL= Berlin Hiland 7, St Clairsville 0 OHSAA State Tournament= Division II= Region 6= Shaker Heights 3, North Olmsted…

PREP BASEBALL=

Berlin Hiland 7, St Clairsville 0

OHSAA State Tournament=

Division II=

Region 6=

Shaker Heights 3, North Olmsted 2

Region 7=

Canal Winchester 16, Westerville N. 2

Cols. St. Charles 11, Worthington Kilbourne 2

Mt. Vernon 16, Cols. Franklin Hts. 0

New Albany 8, Cols. Mifflin 0

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 4, Logan 1

Westerville Cent. 11, Pataskala Licking Hts. 5

Region 8=

Ashville Teays Valley 12, Cols. Northland 0

Dublin Scioto 14, Cols. Whetstone 4

Division III=

Region 9=

Aurora 6, Madison 0

Barberton 9, Akr. Firestone 5

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 13, Youngs. East 3

Grafton Midview 7, Olmsted Falls 3

Mayfield 3, Copley 2

Medina Buckeye 2, Cle. Hay 0

Painesville Harvey 11, Maple Hts. 1

Twinsburg 16, Geneva 1

Region 10=

Chardon 10, Ashtabula Lakeside 0

Lyndhurst Brush 6, Richfield Revere 4

Rocky River 2, Cuyahoga Falls 1

Westlake 2, Willoughby S. 1

Division IV=

Region 13=

Alliance Marlington 8, Ravenna 3

Canfield 10, Akr. Coventry 0

Chesterland W. Geauga 5, Struthers 2

Cle. VASJ 2, Streetsboro 1

Field 23, Cleveland Central Catholic 0

Girard 5, Beloit W. Branch 4

Hubbard 10, Salem 0

Lake Catholic 28, Warrensville Heights 0

Norton 12, Akr. East 0

Oberlin Firelands 5, Orrville 4

Parma Hts. Holy Name 6, Lodi Cloverleaf 1

Perry 5, Orange 2

Sheffield Brookside 9, Rocky River Lutheran W. 8

Youngs. Ursuline 7, Niles McKinley 0

Region 14=

Bay (OH) 7, Peninsula Woodridge 1

Chardon NDCL 22, Conneaut 2

Cle. Benedictine 4, Elyria Cath. 0

Jefferson Area 12, Ashtabula Edgewood 1

Upper Sandusky 4, Elida 3

Vermilion 3, Bellevue 1

Region 15=

London 6, Bloom-Carroll 2

Sparta Highland 8, Delaware Buckeye Valley 7

Region 16=

Heath 6, Gahanna Cols. Academy 3

Plain City Jonathan Alder 12, Cols. Eastmoor 0

Division V=

Region 17=

Canfield S. Range 8, Garrettsville Garfield 0

Chagrin Falls 7, New Franklin Manchester 3

Cortland Lakeview 15, Mantua Crestwood 2

Doylestown Chippewa 3, Beachwood 0

Wickliffe 10, Pymatuning Valley 7

Region 18=

Archbold 5, Delta 2

Coldwater 11, Spencerville 1

Findlay Liberty-Benton 10, Bluffton 0

Johnstown Northridge 7, Mt Gilead 5

Milan Edison 4, Fostoria 0

Oak Harbor 6, Willard 0

Pemberville Eastwood 3, Genoa 0

Swanton 8, Defiance Tinora 2

Division VI=

Region 21=

Cuyahoga Hts. 1, Ashland Mapleton 0

Leavittsburg LaBrae 9, Mogadore 6

Mineral Ridge 7, Columbiana 1

Rootstown 8, New Middletown Spring. 1

Region 22=

Castalia Margaretta 10, Monroeville 0

Columbus Grove 9, Lima Perry 0

Huron 15, Elmore Woodmore 14

Maria Stein Marion Local 9, Ada 0

Metamora Evergreen 10, Northwood 0

New Bremen 4, Harrod Allen E. 3

Rockford Parkway 4, St. Henry (OH) 2

Region 23=

W. Jefferson 8, Baltimore Liberty Union 3

Division VII=

Region 25=

Berlin Center Western Reserve 6, Heartland Christian 0

Cortland Maplewood 22, Fairport Harbor Harding 0

Kidron Cent. Christian 10, Leetonia 0

Old Fort 6, Tol. Christian 1

Sandusky St. Mary 11, Lakeside Danbury 0

Region 26=

Miller City 3, Ottoville 0

Region 27=

Danville 3, Shekinah Christian 0

Some high school baseball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.