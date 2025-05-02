Sanson on target again as Nice moves into Champions League spots in Ligue 1

NICE, France (AP) — Another goal from in-form striker Morgan Sanson gave Nice its third victory in a row and…

NICE, France (AP) — Another goal from in-form striker Morgan Sanson gave Nice its third victory in a row and a 1-0 win over Reims in Ligue 1 on Friday.

A week after he scored twice in Nice’s shock 3-1 win at champion Paris Saint-Germain, Sanson was again on target.

With 15 minutes gone, a cross from the left was only partially cleared and fell perfectly for him to knock it into the empty net.

The former Aston Villa striker missed most of this season through injury but has returned in fine form. Friday’s goal was his third in his last two games.

The win takes Nice above Lille and Monaco into third place. Reims remains 13th.

Meanwhile, Paris will have two first division clubs next season for the first time in 35 years after Paris FC earned promotion.

Paris FC’s 1-1 draw at Martigues, and a draw by third-placed Metz, sealed a top two place in Ligue 2 and automatic promotion.

Paris FC was two points behind league leader Lorient and could top the table when it plays its last game of the season next Saturday against Ajaccio.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.