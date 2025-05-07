Sánchez allows 1 hit, Turner, Stott and Harper combine for 6 RBIs in Phillies 7-0 win over Rays

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Cristopher Sánchez allowed one hit over six innings, Trea Turner, Bryson Stott and Bryce Harper each…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Cristopher Sánchez allowed one hit over six innings, Trea Turner, Bryson Stott and Bryce Harper each drove in two runs, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Tampa Bay Rays 7-0 on Wednesday night.

Sánchez (4-1) allowed a single by Junior Caminero in the first and walked Danny Jansen but didn’t allow a player past first base the rest of the night, finishing with three walks and five strikeouts. He lowered his ERA from 3.45 to 2.89.

Turner hit a line-drive solo homer to left-center in the third off Shane Baz (3-2). The Tampa Bay starter then unraveled in the fourth, when Johan Rojas dropped a squeeze bunt to score J.T. Realmuto from third. Philadelphia followed with three straight hits in a five-run inning, and Harper’s two-run double chased Baz.

Realmuto was the only Philadelphia starter without a hit. He left the game in the seventh with a left foot contusion after fouling a pitch off his shoe.

Kyle Schwarber singled in the first to reach safely in a 42nd consecutive game, the longest active streak in the majors.

Philadelphia is 8-2 since an April 25 loss.

Key moment

Sánchez fanned Curtis Mead on a 1-2 sinker in the fourth. Tampa Bay originally signed Sánchez at age 16 in 2013, then traded him to Philadelphia after the 2019 season for Mead. Facing Sánchez for the first time since the trade, Mead was 0 for 2 against him Wednesday. In three starts against his former team, Sánchez is now 1-0 with a 0.50 ERA.

Key stat

Taijuan Walker earned his first career save, retiring nine of 10 batters faced with seven strikeouts over the final three innings.

Up next

LHP Jesús Luzardo (3-0, 1.94 ERA) goes for Philadelphia in the series finale. The Rays counter with RHP Ryan Pepiot (2-4, 4.23).

