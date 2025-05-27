San Diego Padres and Miami Marlins play in game 2 of series

Miami Marlins (21-31, fifth in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (30-22, second in the NL West) San Diego;…

Miami Marlins (21-31, fifth in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (30-22, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Max Meyer (3-4, 4.15 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 63 strikeouts); Padres: Stephen Kolek (2-1, 2.84 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -183, Marlins +152; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres face the Miami Marlins, leading the series 1-0.

San Diego has a 17-8 record at home and a 30-22 record overall. The Padres have gone 10-5 in games decided by one run.

Miami is 21-31 overall and 8-16 in road games. The Marlins have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the NL at .249.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 12 home runs while slugging .500. Luis Arraez is 10 for 38 with four doubles, a triple and an RBI over the last 10 games.

Kyle Stowers leads the Marlins with 19 extra base hits (seven doubles, two triples and 10 home runs). Agustin Ramirez is 9 for 39 with three doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 3-7, .198 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

Marlins: 5-5, .269 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Padres: Michael King: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mason McCoy: 10-Day IL (finger), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Logan Gillaspie: 15-Day IL (oblique ), Matt Waldron: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (wrist), Rob Brantly: 60-Day IL (lat), Xavier Edwards: 10-Day IL (back), Dane Myers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Declan Cronin: 15-Day IL (hip), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.