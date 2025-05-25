Salah finishes Premier League season as top scorer and with another record

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Mohamed Salah finished the Premier League season with a fourth Golden Boot award and yet another…

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Mohamed Salah finished the Premier League season with a fourth Golden Boot award and yet another record after his latest prolific campaign with Liverpool.

The Egypt forward grabbed a late equalizer for Liverpool in the champion’s 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on Sunday to move onto 29 goals — six more than Newcastle’s Alexander Isak in the competition’s scoring list.

Salah was the league’s outright top scorer in the 2017-18 season with 32 goals and shared the Golden Boot in the 2018-19 and 2021-22 seasons.

By adding 18 assists, Salah also tied the Premier League record for most goal involvements — 47 — in a campaign with Andy Cole (1993-94) and Alan Shearer (1994-95). Those were both achieved in a 42-game season, however, whereas each team in the Premier League now plays 38 games.

