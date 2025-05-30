Saint Mary’s stuns top-seeded Oregon State 6-4 in nightcap of Corvallis Regional

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Brian Duroff drove in three runs with a seventh-inning homer and Daniel Guevara Castro struck out…

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Brian Duroff drove in three runs with a seventh-inning homer and Daniel Guevara Castro struck out the side in the bottom of the ninth as Saint Mary’s sent top-seeded tournament host Oregon State to the losers’ bracket with a 6-4 victory in the nightcap of the Corvallis Regional on Friday.

No. 4 seed Saint Mary’s (36-24) will play No. 3 seed Southern California on Saturday. Oregon State (41-13-1) will play an elimination game against No. 2 seed TCU to begin the day.

The Gaels, whose only other NCAA Tournament appearance came in 2016, grabbed a 3-0 lead in the first inning off Beavers starter Eric Segura (8-2), who retired just one hitter and was charged with three runs on two singles, a walk and three hit batters.

Aiva Arquette had a two-out single in the third off Gaels starter Dylan Delvecchio (7-3) and Gavin Turley followed with a homer to get Oregon State within 3-2.

Duroff gave Saint Mary’s a four-run cushion when he homered with two outs off Laif Palmer.

Trent Caraway had a solo homer and Easton Talt tripled in a run with two outs to cut the Beavers’ deficit to two heading to the eighth.

Delvecchio allowed four runs on seven hits in 6 2/3 innings with 10 strikeouts. Castro allowed one walk in the final 2 1/3 for his third save.

Oregon State has advanced to seven College World Series in 24 NCAA Tournament appearances — most recently in 2018 when the Beavers won it for the third time. They won back-to-back titles in 2006-07.

