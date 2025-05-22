Sabally leads Phoenix against Seattle after 25-point game

Phoenix Mercury (2-0, 2-0 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (1-1, 1-1 Western Conference) Seattle; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Phoenix Mercury (2-0, 2-0 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (1-1, 1-1 Western Conference)

Seattle; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix Mercury faces the Seattle Storm after Satou Sabally scored 25 points in the Mercury’s 89-86 win over the Los Angeles Sparks.

Seattle went 14-6 at home and 13-7 in Western Conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Storm averaged 83.2 points per game last season, 40.5 in the paint, 17.6 off of turnovers and 11.4 on fast breaks.

Phoenix finished 19-21 overall last season while going 10-10 in Western Conference play. The Mercury averaged 81.5 points per game last season, 14.7 from the free-throw line and 25.5 from deep.

INJURIES: Storm: Katie Lou Samuelson: out for season (knee).

Mercury: Kahleah Copper: out (knee), Natasha Mack: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

