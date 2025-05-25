Royals prospect Jac Caglianone homers for 4th straight game, hitting pair that include 459-footer

SOITH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — Kansas City prospect Jac Caglianone homered for the fourth straight game, hitting a pair that…

SOITH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — Kansas City prospect Jac Caglianone homered for the fourth straight game, hitting a pair that included a 459-foot drive to help the Omaha Storm Chasers beat the Salt Lake Bees 5-3 in 10 innings on Sunday in the Triple-A International League.

A 22-year-old first baseman who bats left-handed, Caglianone hit the long drive in the first off left-hander Sammy Peralta and added a two-run shot in the 10th against Buck Farmer.

Caglianone had three hits and is batting .346 with five homers and 10 RBIs in six games for Omaha since his promotion from Double-A Northwest Arkansas on May 20. He is hitting .346 overall in the minors this season with 14 homers and 53 RBIs in 44 games.

Selected sixth overall by Kansas City in last year’s amateur draft from the University of Florida, Caglianone signed for a $7,497,500 bonus.

