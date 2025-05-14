Rookie defenders lead Jonathan Bond and Dynamo to 2-0 victory over Minnesota United

HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie defenders Pablo Ortiz and Felipe Andrade scored goals in the first starts of their careers, and…

HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie defenders Pablo Ortiz and Felipe Andrade scored goals in the first starts of their careers, and Jonathan Bond posted his second clean sheet in five starts to help the Houston Dynamo cool off Minnesota United with a 2-0 victory on Wednesday night.

Ortiz scored his first goal in his second career appearance, finding the net in the first minute of stoppage time for a 1-0 lead at the half. Andrade scored an insurance goal in the 77th minute of his second career appearance. Both goals were unassisted.

Bond saved the only shot on goal he faced for the Dynamo (3-6-4). Bond had 17 of his 19 career shutouts in three seasons and 89 starts for the Los Angeles Galaxy from 2021-23.

Dayne St. Clair had four saves in goal for Minnesota United (6-3-4)

Ortiz and Andrade got opportunities to start because defenders Franco Escobar and Femi Awodesu were serving suspensions. Escobar was serving the second of a two-match suspension for yellow-card accumulation and a red card against Los Angeles FC. Awodesu was forced to sit out a match after receiving a red card in a 3-1 loss to the Seattle Sounders on Saturday. Awodesu scored his first career goal in the 32nd minute but was tagged with a red card before halftime.

Minnesota United began the day in second place in the Western Conference after winning two straight, including a 4-1 victory over Inter Miami last time out.

Houston beat Minnesota United 2-1 on the road last season before playing to a 1-1 draw at home.

Minnesota United returns home to play St. Louis City on Saturday. The Dynamo travel to play FC Dallas on Saturday.

