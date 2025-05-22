Rodón, Yankees blank Rangers 1-0 to sweep 3-game series

NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Rodón pitched six innings of two-hit ball for his fifth straight win, and the surging…

NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Rodón pitched six innings of two-hit ball for his fifth straight win, and the surging New York Yankees beat the Texas Rangers 1-0 on Thursday to complete a three-game sweep.

New York rookie Jorbit Vivas hit his first major league homer off Texas starter Nathan Eovaldi (4-3) in the fifth.

The Yankees earned their fourth straight victory and won for the 11th time in 14 games. New York became the second American League team to reach 30 wins this season, joining the Detroit Tigers.

Rodón (6-3) allowed a single to Josh Jung three batters in and a double to Sam Haggerty in the third. It was the fourth time in 11 starts this season the left-hander permitted two hits or fewer.

Rodón struck out eight while pitching in short sleeves even though the game-time temperature was 50 degrees. It was the fifth time this year he pitched with a first-pitch temperature of 55 degrees or lower.

Eovaldi allowed one run and five hits in six innings. He struck out six, walked one and had his three-game winning streak stopped.

Mark Leiter Jr. stranded two runners in the seventh and Devin Williams pitched a perfect eighth to continue his turnaround. Luke Weaver worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his seventh save.

Key stat

Rodón threw 38 sliders and the Rangers went 0 for 8 against the pitch.

Key moment

Vivas turned on a 94 mph fastball and drove it 360 feet into the right-field seats.

Up next

Texas RHP Tyler Mahle (5-1, 1.47 ERA) opposes White Sox RHP Sean Burke (2-5, 4.69) in the opener of a three-game series Friday in Chicago.

Yankees RHP Clarke Schmidt (1-1, 4.41 ERA) faces Colorado in the opener of a nine-game trip Friday. The Rockies had not announced a scheduled starter.

This story removes an incorrect reference to Aaron Judge’s batting average dropping below .400 for the first time since April 21.

