Rockies take road slide into matchup with the Mets

Colorado Rockies (9-48, fifth in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (35-22, second in the NL East)

New York; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (1-9, 6.50 ERA, 1.94 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Mets: Kodai Senga (5-3, 1.46 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -420, Rockies +325; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies travel to the New York Mets looking to end a five-game road slide.

New York is 35-22 overall and 22-7 in home games. The Mets have the fourth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .408.

Colorado has gone 3-26 in road games and 9-48 overall. The Rockies have a 4-11 record in games decided by one run.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor leads the Mets with 12 home runs while slugging .480. Pete Alonso is 9 for 38 with two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

Brenton Doyle has seven doubles, a triple and five home runs for the Rockies. Mickey Moniak is 5 for 23 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .242 batting average, 2.84 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Rockies: 1-9, .222 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (side), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (lat), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Manaea: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jose Siri: 10-Day IL (shin), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (knee), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Chase Dollander: 15-Day IL (forearm), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (back), Austin Gomber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.