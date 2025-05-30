Rockies play the Mets looking to end road skid

Colorado Rockies (9-47, fifth in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (34-22, second in the NL East) New York;…

Colorado Rockies (9-47, fifth in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (34-22, second in the NL East)

New York; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (0-7, 5.86 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Mets: David Peterson (3-2, 2.79 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -357, Rockies +282; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies travel to the New York Mets looking to break a four-game road skid.

New York has gone 21-7 at home and 34-22 overall. Mets hitters are batting a collective .245, which ranks 10th in the NL.

Colorado has a 3-25 record on the road and a 9-47 record overall. The Rockies have gone 2-10 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with a .290 batting average, and has 17 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 30 walks and 43 RBIs. Brett Baty is 9 for 33 with a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

Hunter Goodman has 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 31 RBIs for the Rockies. Kyle Farmer is 9 for 33 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .224 batting average, 2.87 ERA, outscored by five runs

Rockies: 1-9, .222 batting average, 4.44 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (side), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (lat), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Manaea: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jose Siri: 10-Day IL (shin), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (knee), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Chase Dollander: 15-Day IL (forearm), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (back), Thairo Estrada: 60-Day IL (wrist), Austin Gomber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

