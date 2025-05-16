Rockies look to stop skid in game against the Diamondbacks

Colorado Rockies (7-36, fifth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (23-21, fourth in the NL West) Phoenix; Friday, 9:40…

Colorado Rockies (7-36, fifth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (23-21, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Carson Palmquist (0-0); Diamondbacks: Corbin Burnes (2-1, 2.95 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -408, Rockies +320; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies look to end a three-game slide with a victory against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona has a 23-21 record overall and an 11-12 record at home. Diamondbacks hitters have a collective .444 slugging percentage to rank third in MLB.

Colorado has gone 2-20 in road games and 7-36 overall. The Rockies have a 4-14 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corbin Carroll leads the Diamondbacks with 14 home runs while slugging .612. Ketel Marte is 7 for 32 with five home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

Mike Toglia is second on the Rockies with 13 extra base hits (seven doubles and six home runs). Ryan McMahon is 13 for 33 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .270 batting average, 5.46 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Rockies: 1-9, .249 batting average, 7.34 ERA, outscored by 54 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Justin Martinez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (back), Aaron Schunk: 10-Day IL (groin), Thairo Estrada: 60-Day IL (wrist), Victor Vodnik: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Gomber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ezequiel Tovar: 10-Day IL (hip), Tyler Freeman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

