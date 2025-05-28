Rockies look to break slide in game against the Cubs

Colorado Rockies (9-46, fifth in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (34-21, first in the NL Central) Chicago; Wednesday, 8:05…

Chicago; Wednesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Tanner Gordon (1-1, 4.38 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Cubs: Matthew Boyd (4-2, 3.42 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -351, Rockies +277; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies are looking to end their four-game slide with a win over the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago is 34-21 overall and 17-10 in home games. Cubs hitters have a collective .336 on-base percentage, the second-ranked percentage in the NL.

Colorado has a 3-24 record in road games and a 9-46 record overall. The Rockies have a 4-31 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Wednesday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Crow-Armstrong is second on the Cubs with 30 extra base hits (13 doubles, three triples and 14 home runs). Seiya Suzuki is 15 for 39 with six doubles, three home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Hunter Goodman has 11 doubles, a triple and seven home runs for the Rockies. Ezequiel Tovar is 16 for 39 with two doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 8-2, .302 batting average, 3.79 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

Rockies: 1-9, .214 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Carson Kelly: day-to-day (illness), Miguel Amaya: 10-Day IL (oblique), Porter Hodge: 15-Day IL (oblique), Tyson Miller: 60-Day IL (hip), Eli Morgan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shota Imanaga: 15-Day IL (leg), Javier Assad: 60-Day IL (oblique), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Chase Dollander: 15-Day IL (forearm), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (back), Thairo Estrada: 60-Day IL (wrist), Austin Gomber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

