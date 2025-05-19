Rockies host the Phillies to open 4-game series

Philadelphia Phillies (28-18, second in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (8-38, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Monday, 8:40…

Philadelphia Phillies (28-18, second in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (8-38, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Monday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (4-1, 2.91 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (0-6, 6.15 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -275, Rockies +223; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the Philadelphia Phillies to start a four-game series.

Colorado has a 5-16 record at home and an 8-38 record overall. The Rockies are 5-14 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Philadelphia has a 28-18 record overall and an 11-10 record in road games. Phillies hitters have a collective .335 on-base percentage, the fourth-best percentage in the majors.

The teams square off Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Beck ranks second on the Rockies with 17 extra base hits (five doubles, four triples and eight home runs). Hunter Goodman is 17 for 43 with six doubles, a triple, two home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber has four doubles, a triple and 15 home runs while hitting .257 for the Phillies. Bryson Stott is 9 for 39 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 2-8, .242 batting average, 7.31 ERA, outscored by 45 runs

Phillies: 7-3, .248 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (back), Thairo Estrada: 60-Day IL (wrist), Victor Vodnik: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Gomber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Aaron Nola: 15-Day IL (ankle)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.