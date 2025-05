ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Rockies fall to Rangers 8-3 and become the 1st team to lose 36 of their first…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Rockies fall to Rangers 8-3 and become the 1st team to lose 36 of their first 43 games in baseball’s modern era.

