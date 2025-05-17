Rockies face the Diamondbacks looking to break road skid

Colorado Rockies (7-37, fifth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (24-21, fourth in the NL West) Phoenix; Saturday, 8:10…

Colorado Rockies (7-37, fifth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (24-21, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (1-6, 8.27 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (3-5, 4.59 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -340, Rockies +270; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies travel to the Arizona Diamondbacks looking to break a seven-game road skid.

Arizona has a 24-21 record overall and a 12-12 record at home. The Diamondbacks are 18-3 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Colorado has a 7-37 record overall and a 2-21 record on the road. The Rockies are 3-7 in games decided by one run.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Naylor has 11 doubles and five home runs for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte is 6 for 33 with a double and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Jordan Beck is second on the Rockies with 13 extra base hits (four doubles, three triples and six home runs). Ryan McMahon is 11 for 33 with three doubles, three home runs and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .279 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by one run

Rockies: 1-9, .229 batting average, 7.24 ERA, outscored by 56 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Martinez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (back), Thairo Estrada: 60-Day IL (wrist), Victor Vodnik: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Gomber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

