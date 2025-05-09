Rockies come into matchup with the Padres on losing streak

San Diego Padres (23-13, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (6-31, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Friday,…

San Diego Padres (23-13, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (6-31, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Randy Vasquez (1-3, 3.90 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (1-5, 5.50 ERA, 1.86 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -189, Rockies +157; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies play the San Diego Padres after losing six games in a row.

Colorado has a 6-31 record overall and a 4-14 record at home. The Rockies have a 0-8 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

San Diego has a 23-13 record overall and a 9-9 record on the road. The Padres are 13-0 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Beck has three doubles, three triples, five home runs and 12 RBIs while hitting .267 for the Rockies. Hunter Goodman is 11 for 39 with a home run over the past 10 games.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has a .319 batting average to lead the Padres, and has five doubles, a triple and eight home runs. Manny Machado is 14 for 38 with a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 2-8, .206 batting average, 6.14 ERA, outscored by 40 runs

Padres: 6-4, .245 batting average, 3.53 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Rockies: Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (back), Aaron Schunk: 10-Day IL (groin), Thairo Estrada: 60-Day IL (wrist), Victor Vodnik: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Gomber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ezequiel Tovar: 10-Day IL (hip), Tyler Freeman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Mason McCoy: 10-Day IL (finger), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Logan Gillaspie: 15-Day IL (oblique ), Jake Cronenworth: 10-Day IL (rib), Matt Waldron: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

