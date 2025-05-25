Robbie Ray moves to 7-0 with 6 strong innings, Sam Huff homers and Giants beat Nationals 3-2

Washington Nationals pitcher Trevor Williams throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Washington,…

Washington Nationals pitcher Trevor Williams throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Washington, Thursday, May 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)(AP/Terrance Williams) Washington Nationals pitcher Trevor Williams throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Washington, Thursday, May 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)(AP/Terrance Williams) WASHINGTON (AP) — Robbie Ray pitched six strong innings to improve to 7-0, Sam Huff homered and the San Francisco Giants hung on to beat the Nationals 3-2 on Sunday and take two of three at Washington.

Ray allowed a run on three hits and struck out seven without a walk, lowering his ERA to 2.56.

Washington’s CJ Abrams led off the ninth with a double off of closer Ryan Walker. James Wood drove Abrams in with a one-out double to make it 3-2, but Walker retired the next two batters to earn his 10th save.

The AL Cy Young Award winner in 2021 with Toronto, Ray became the second Giants pitcher in the past 30 years to start a season 7-0 after Kevin Gausman did it in 2021. The Giants are 10-1 in Ray’s starts.

Washington’s Michael Soroka (1-2) went six innings, allowing three runs on five hits.

Leading off the second, Huff hit a shot to left that bounced off the top of the wall and into the Giants bullpen to make it 2-0. Mike Yastrzemski followed with a triple off the center field fence and scored on a grounder by Heliot Ramos.

Nasim Nuñez singled, went to second on a groundout, stole third and scored on a wild pitch to pull the Nationals within 3-1 in the third.

Ray retired 12 of his final 13 batters.

Key moment

With one out and the tying run on second in the ninth, Walker fanned Nathaniel Lowe and got Alex Call on a fly to right.

Key stat

Ray is 4-0 with a 1.13 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 32 innings in five May starts.

Up next

Giants RHP Logan Birdsong (2-0, 1.91 ERA) pitches when the Giants open a three-game series at Detroit on Monday.

Nationals LHP Mitchell Parker (4-3, 4.39 ERA) starts the first of a three-game series at Seattle on Tuesday.

