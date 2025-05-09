RHP Cade Horton likely to make big league debut with the Chicago Cubs on Saturday

NEW YORK (AP) — Cade Horton is expected to take the mound for the Chicago Cubs on Saturday for his…

NEW YORK (AP) — Cade Horton is expected to take the mound for the Chicago Cubs on Saturday for his anticipated major league debut.

Horton joined the team’s taxi squad ahead of its series opener at the New York Mets on Friday. The 23-year-old right-hander was selected by Chicago with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2022 amateur draft.

Manager Craig Counsell didn’t officially commit to Horton starting Saturday in place of Shota Imanaga, who was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday with a strained his left hamstring.

“Plan is to get through tonight and see where we’re at,” Counsell said. “He will be active (Saturday).”

Horton is 2-1 with a 1.24 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 29 innings at Triple-A Iowa. He allowed one run or fewer in each of his first six starts this year.

“He’s the guy that’s pitching the best at Iowa,” Counsell said. “He’s earned the opportunity.”

Horton battled a right lat injury last season and made just nine starts between Iowa and Double-A Tennessee. When he found out he was going to the majors, he called his wife first and then let his parents and the rest of his family know.

“It was really cool being able to share that with them,” Horton said.

Horton made one start this spring in major league camp. He also served as the Cubs’ starting pitcher in their spring breakout game against Los Angeles Angels prospects.

“He’s learning about himself as much as anything and these are really valuable experiences for him,” Counsell said. “As you start the season with Cade in spring training, you understand that he’s a talented, talented pitcher that, if we laid a good foundation for him, we suspected that he was going to make an impact on this team.”

The Cubs placed left-handed reliever Caleb Thielbar on the paternity list before Friday’s game. Left-hander Tom Cosgrove was recalled from Triple-A Iowa.

Thielbar, 38, is 1-1 with one save and a 3.29 ERA in 16 appearances this season.

