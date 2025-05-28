Reynolds leads Pirates against the Diamondbacks after 4-hit performance

Pittsburgh Pirates (20-36, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (27-28, fourth in the NL West) Phoenix; Wednesday, 3:40…

Pittsburgh Pirates (20-36, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (27-28, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 3:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Paul Skenes (3-5, 2.36 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (3-6, 5.25 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -267, Pirates +217; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates play the Arizona Diamondbacks after Bryan Reynolds had four hits on Tuesday in a 9-6 win over the Diamondbacks.

Arizona is 27-28 overall and 14-14 at home. Diamondbacks hitters have a collective .333 on-base percentage, the fourth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Pittsburgh has a 7-20 record on the road and a 20-36 record overall. The Pirates are 5-24 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corbin Carroll leads the Diamondbacks with 16 home runs while slugging .561. Gabriel Moreno is 14 for 36 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

Andrew McCutchen has eight doubles, three home runs and 14 RBIs for the Pirates. Oneil Cruz is 8 for 38 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 3-7, .260 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by one run

Pirates: 5-5, .258 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (thumb), Nick Gonzales: 60-Day IL (ankle), Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Lawrence: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Mayza: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Endy Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (finger), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.