Regions Tradition Tour Scores

Saturday At Greystone GC Birmingham, Ala. Purse: $2.6 million Yardage: 7,249; Par: 72 Third Round Jerry Kelly 65-71-65—201 Y.E. Yang…

Saturday

At Greystone GC

Birmingham, Ala.

Purse: $2.6 million

Yardage: 7,249; Par: 72

Third Round

Jerry Kelly 65-71-65—201 Y.E. Yang 67-68-67—202 Steven Alker 65-67-71—203 Charlie Wi 65-71-67—203 Angel Cabrera 70-67-67—204 Chris DiMarco 70-65-69—204 Boo Weekley 70-68-66—204 Stephen Ames 69-69-67—205 Stewart Cink 65-72-68—205 Alex Cejka 66-69-71—206 Richard Green 63-68-75—206 Paul Stankowski 73-67-66—206 Shane Bertsch 71-68-68—207 Michael Wright 70-71-66—207 Greg Chalmers 67-71-70—208 David Duval 70-69-69—208 Paul Goydos 69-70-69—208 Thongchai Jaidee 72-67-69—208 Scott Parel 69-68-71—208 Brett Quigley 69-69-70—208 Doug Barron 69-70-70—209 Harrison Frazar 72-66-71—209 Matt Gogel 68-71-70—209 Retief Goosen 73-69-67—209 Ernie Els 68-72-70—210 Ricardo Gonzalez 68-69-73—210 Miguel Angel Jimenez 68-68-74—210 Timothy O’Neal 70-69-71—210 Tim Petrovic 71-71-68—210 Steve Stricker 68-72-70—210 Mike Weir 74-67-69—210 Woody Austin 71-70-70—211 Steve Flesch 71-69-71—211 Mark Hensby 70-73-68—211 Fredrik Jacobson 77-66-68—211 Bernhard Langer 71-70-70—211 Rod Pampling 73-70-68—211 Vijay Singh 70-72-69—211 Stuart Appleby 72-71-69—212 David Bransdon 69-71-72—212 Hiroyuki Fujita 70-70-72—212 Robert Karlsson 68-73-71—212 Cameron Percy 70-69-73—212 Kirk Triplett 69-72-71—212 Steve Allan 73-68-73—214 Thomas Bjorn 67-76-71—214 Chad Campbell 72-70-72—214 Darren Clarke 72-74-68—214 Kenny Perry 71-71-73—215 Colin Montgomerie 74-73-69—216 Tag Ridings 76-71-69—216 Heath Slocum 70-71-75—216 David Toms 68-74-74—216 Dicky Pride 73-74-70—217 Mario Tiziani 76-70-71—217 Paul Broadhurst 72-70-76—218 Bob Estes 74-73-71—218 Tom Lehman 73-72-73—218 Will MacKenzie 75-73-70—218 Joe Durant 72-72-75—219 John Huston 73-76-70—219 Corey Pavin 77-70-72—219 Ken Tanigawa 71-71-77—219 Brandt Jobe 75-74-71—220 Billy Mayfair 71-75-75—221 Tom Pernice 74-76-71—221 Lee Janzen 70-75-77—222 Davis Love III 73-75-74—222 Jeff Maggert 75-71-76—222 Scott McCarron 73-74-75—222 Billy Andrade 77-74-72—223 Scott Dunlap 74-78-72—224 Jose Maria Olazabal 76-77-73—226 John Senden 76-75-75—226 Ken Duke 75-79-73—227 Stephen Dodd 83-72-73—228 Brian Gay 75-77-WD

