Live Radio
Home » Sports » Regions Tradition Tour Scores

Regions Tradition Tour Scores

The Associated Press

May 17, 2025, 6:17 PM

Saturday

At Greystone GC

Birmingham, Ala.

Purse: $2.6 million

Yardage: 7,249; Par: 72

Third Round

Jerry Kelly 65-71-65—201
Y.E. Yang 67-68-67—202
Steven Alker 65-67-71—203
Charlie Wi 65-71-67—203
Angel Cabrera 70-67-67—204
Chris DiMarco 70-65-69—204
Boo Weekley 70-68-66—204
Stephen Ames 69-69-67—205
Stewart Cink 65-72-68—205
Alex Cejka 66-69-71—206
Richard Green 63-68-75—206
Paul Stankowski 73-67-66—206
Shane Bertsch 71-68-68—207
Michael Wright 70-71-66—207
Greg Chalmers 67-71-70—208
David Duval 70-69-69—208
Paul Goydos 69-70-69—208
Thongchai Jaidee 72-67-69—208
Scott Parel 69-68-71—208
Brett Quigley 69-69-70—208
Doug Barron 69-70-70—209
Harrison Frazar 72-66-71—209
Matt Gogel 68-71-70—209
Retief Goosen 73-69-67—209
Ernie Els 68-72-70—210
Ricardo Gonzalez 68-69-73—210
Miguel Angel Jimenez 68-68-74—210
Timothy O’Neal 70-69-71—210
Tim Petrovic 71-71-68—210
Steve Stricker 68-72-70—210
Mike Weir 74-67-69—210
Woody Austin 71-70-70—211
Steve Flesch 71-69-71—211
Mark Hensby 70-73-68—211
Fredrik Jacobson 77-66-68—211
Bernhard Langer 71-70-70—211
Rod Pampling 73-70-68—211
Vijay Singh 70-72-69—211
Stuart Appleby 72-71-69—212
David Bransdon 69-71-72—212
Hiroyuki Fujita 70-70-72—212
Robert Karlsson 68-73-71—212
Cameron Percy 70-69-73—212
Kirk Triplett 69-72-71—212
Steve Allan 73-68-73—214
Thomas Bjorn 67-76-71—214
Chad Campbell 72-70-72—214
Darren Clarke 72-74-68—214
Kenny Perry 71-71-73—215
Colin Montgomerie 74-73-69—216
Tag Ridings 76-71-69—216
Heath Slocum 70-71-75—216
David Toms 68-74-74—216
Dicky Pride 73-74-70—217
Mario Tiziani 76-70-71—217
Paul Broadhurst 72-70-76—218
Bob Estes 74-73-71—218
Tom Lehman 73-72-73—218
Will MacKenzie 75-73-70—218
Joe Durant 72-72-75—219
John Huston 73-76-70—219
Corey Pavin 77-70-72—219
Ken Tanigawa 71-71-77—219
Brandt Jobe 75-74-71—220
Billy Mayfair 71-75-75—221
Tom Pernice 74-76-71—221
Lee Janzen 70-75-77—222
Davis Love III 73-75-74—222
Jeff Maggert 75-71-76—222
Scott McCarron 73-74-75—222
Billy Andrade 77-74-72—223
Scott Dunlap 74-78-72—224
Jose Maria Olazabal 76-77-73—226
John Senden 76-75-75—226
Ken Duke 75-79-73—227
Stephen Dodd 83-72-73—228
Brian Gay 75-77-WD

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up