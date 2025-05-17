Regions Tradition Tour Scores

Saturday
At Greystone GC
Birmingham, Ala.
Purse: $2.6 million
Yardage: 7,249; Par: 72
Third Round
|Jerry Kelly
|65-71-65—201
|Y.E. Yang
|67-68-67—202
|Steven Alker
|65-67-71—203
|Charlie Wi
|65-71-67—203
|Angel Cabrera
|70-67-67—204
|Chris DiMarco
|70-65-69—204
|Boo Weekley
|70-68-66—204
|Stephen Ames
|69-69-67—205
|Stewart Cink
|65-72-68—205
|Alex Cejka
|66-69-71—206
|Richard Green
|63-68-75—206
|Paul Stankowski
|73-67-66—206
|Shane Bertsch
|71-68-68—207
|Michael Wright
|70-71-66—207
|Greg Chalmers
|67-71-70—208
|David Duval
|70-69-69—208
|Paul Goydos
|69-70-69—208
|Thongchai Jaidee
|72-67-69—208
|Scott Parel
|69-68-71—208
|Brett Quigley
|69-69-70—208
|Doug Barron
|69-70-70—209
|Harrison Frazar
|72-66-71—209
|Matt Gogel
|68-71-70—209
|Retief Goosen
|73-69-67—209
|Ernie Els
|68-72-70—210
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|68-69-73—210
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|68-68-74—210
|Timothy O’Neal
|70-69-71—210
|Tim Petrovic
|71-71-68—210
|Steve Stricker
|68-72-70—210
|Mike Weir
|74-67-69—210
|Woody Austin
|71-70-70—211
|Steve Flesch
|71-69-71—211
|Mark Hensby
|70-73-68—211
|Fredrik Jacobson
|77-66-68—211
|Bernhard Langer
|71-70-70—211
|Rod Pampling
|73-70-68—211
|Vijay Singh
|70-72-69—211
|Stuart Appleby
|72-71-69—212
|David Bransdon
|69-71-72—212
|Hiroyuki Fujita
|70-70-72—212
|Robert Karlsson
|68-73-71—212
|Cameron Percy
|70-69-73—212
|Kirk Triplett
|69-72-71—212
|Steve Allan
|73-68-73—214
|Thomas Bjorn
|67-76-71—214
|Chad Campbell
|72-70-72—214
|Darren Clarke
|72-74-68—214
|Kenny Perry
|71-71-73—215
|Colin Montgomerie
|74-73-69—216
|Tag Ridings
|76-71-69—216
|Heath Slocum
|70-71-75—216
|David Toms
|68-74-74—216
|Dicky Pride
|73-74-70—217
|Mario Tiziani
|76-70-71—217
|Paul Broadhurst
|72-70-76—218
|Bob Estes
|74-73-71—218
|Tom Lehman
|73-72-73—218
|Will MacKenzie
|75-73-70—218
|Joe Durant
|72-72-75—219
|John Huston
|73-76-70—219
|Corey Pavin
|77-70-72—219
|Ken Tanigawa
|71-71-77—219
|Brandt Jobe
|75-74-71—220
|Billy Mayfair
|71-75-75—221
|Tom Pernice
|74-76-71—221
|Lee Janzen
|70-75-77—222
|Davis Love III
|73-75-74—222
|Jeff Maggert
|75-71-76—222
|Scott McCarron
|73-74-75—222
|Billy Andrade
|77-74-72—223
|Scott Dunlap
|74-78-72—224
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|76-77-73—226
|John Senden
|76-75-75—226
|Ken Duke
|75-79-73—227
|Stephen Dodd
|83-72-73—228
|Brian Gay
|75-77-WD
