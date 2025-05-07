Reds place third baseman Noelvi Marte on injured list with left oblique strain

ATLANTA (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds placed third baseman Noelvi Marte on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique…

ATLANTA (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds placed third baseman Noelvi Marte on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain on Wednesday.

Manager Terry Francona said Marte was diagnosed with a grade 2 strain, which is considered moderate but more serious than a mild strain, “so he will be a little while.”

Marte was scratched minutes before the first pitch of the Atlanta Braves’ 2-1 win over the Reds in 10 innings on Tuesday night. He was reported to have left side discomfort and the oblique injury was disclosed on Wednesday.

Marte was hitting .294 with three homers, 17 RBIs and four stolen bases.

The Reds placed another third baseman, Jeimer Candelario, on the injured list on April 30 with a lumbar spine strain. Santiago Espinal was the fill-in starter for Marte for the second consecutive game on Wednesday night.

The Reds recalled outfielder Rece Hinds from Triple-A Louisville before Wednesday night’s game against the Braves. Hinds is starting in right field after Francona said outfielder Jake Fraley would have an MRI for tenderness in his left calf.

Francona said Fraley felt discomfort while leaving the batter’s box on a ninth-inning groundout on Tuesday night. “He didn’t know if he cramped or overextended,” Francona said, adding on Wednesday that Fraley was “just not quite where he needs to be.”

