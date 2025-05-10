Reds place outfielder Fraley on injured list with left calf tenderness

HOUSTON (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds placed outfielder Jake Fraley on the 10-day injured list with left calf tenderness Saturday.…

HOUSTON (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds placed outfielder Jake Fraley on the 10-day injured list with left calf tenderness Saturday.

The move, which is retroactive to Wednesday, comes after he tried to return Friday night in the opener of a series against the Houston Astros but was scratched about an hour before the game.

Fraley is hitting .205 with three homers and nine RBIs in 28 games this season.

His is the latest in a string of injuries for the Reds, who placed right-hander Hunter Greene on the injured list with a groin strain Friday.

Utility player Connor Joe took his place on the roster a day after being traded from the San Diego Padres for minor league reliever Andrew Moore.

