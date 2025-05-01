Reds option struggling closer Alexis Diaz to Triple-A

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds optioned struggling closer Alexis Diaz to Triple-A on Thursday hoping he can regain the…

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds optioned struggling closer Alexis Diaz to Triple-A on Thursday hoping he can regain the form that helped him earn 37 saves and an NL All-Star appearance in 2023.

“We decided to let him try to figure out, get right in Triple-A,” manager Terry Francona said. “The consistency just isn’t there. It’s difficult to hear that, I’m sure. We don’t want that to derail him either.”

Diaz has more home runs (four) and walks (five) allowed than strikeouts (three) in six innings pitched since coming off the injured list on April 15.

His earned run average ballooned to 12.00 after he gave up three consecutive home runs in the ninth inning of a 6-0 loss to the Cardinals in the first game of Wednesday’s doubleheader.

Diaz began the season on the 15-day IL with a left hamstring strain. He had 28 saves last season, but also walked 31 and allowed six homers in 56 1/3 innings.

“We told him, ‘Hey, we’re not giving up on you. Just want you to be more consistent,’” Francona said. “We need him to help us win.”

The Reds recalled hard-throwing rookie right-hander Luis Mey from Triple-A on Thursday.

With Diaz on the IL, Emilio Pagán assumed the closer role. He’s tied for fourth in the NL with eight saves. His 11 perfect relief outings are the most for a Reds reliever through 15 appearances since John Franco in 1987.

