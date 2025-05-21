Realmuto, Turner, Harper homer to help the Phillies beat the Rockies 9-5 for 6th straight win

DENVER (AP) — J.T. Realmuto, Trea Turner and Bryce Harper hit home runs and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Colorado…

DENVER (AP) — J.T. Realmuto, Trea Turner and Bryce Harper hit home runs and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Colorado Rockies 9-5 on Wednesday night for their sixth straight victory.

The NL East-leading Phillies (31-18) have outscored Colorado 25-12 through the first three games of the four-game series. The woeful Rockies are 8-41 after losing their fourth in a row and 16th in their last 18.

Realmuto had three hits, including his fifth homer this season, and three RBIs. Harper hit his eighth homer and finished with two hits after a three-hit game Tuesday. Turner’s homer was his third and he had two hits as did Nick Castellanos.

Philadelphia’s Taijuan Walker (2-3) pitched five innings, giving up three runs on six hits and two walks. He struck out one. Walker was making his seventh start after coming out of the bullpen in his last two appearances.

Carson Palmquist (0-2), making his second major league start, lasted 4 1/3 innings, giving up seven runs, six earned, on 10 hits and four walks. He struck out two.

Nick Martini hit his first homer this season and had two hits as did Jordan Beck, Ezequiel Tovar and Hunter Goodman for Colorado.

Key moment

Turner’s 424-foot homer followed by Harper’s 437-foot blast got the Phillies off to a thunderous start in the four-run third and gave them the lead for good.

Key stat

After 17 hits in each of the first two games of the series, the Phillies added 12 more Wednesday.

Up next

Ranger Suárez (2-0, 5.09) was set to start for the Phillies on Thursday against German Marquez (1-6, 8.78).

