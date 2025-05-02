Rayo Vallecano back to winning ways at Getafe’s expense in Madrid derby

MADRID (AP) — A first half header from Florian Lejeune gave Rayo Vallecano a 1-0 win over Getafe in the…

MADRID (AP) — A first half header from Florian Lejeune gave Rayo Vallecano a 1-0 win over Getafe in the Madrid derby on Friday.

Lejeune headed home Isi Palazón’s corner in the seventh minute to lift Rayo into ninth place in La Liga.

It was only the home club’s second win and second clean sheet in its last 11 league games but the margin of victory could have been greater were it not for the heroics of David Soria in the Getafe goal.

Neither side showed much style in a scrappy game that reflected both teams’ inconsistent seasons.

It was Getafe’s fourth defeat in a row and third consecutive 1-0 loss and it also suffered the blow of a late red card for captain Djené Dakonam, who was dismissed for dissent.

Getafe remained in 12th place.

