Joc Pederson departs with a fractured right hand in another injury for the Texas Rangers

CHICAGO (AP) — The depleted Texas Rangers lost Joc Pederson when he was hit by a pitch on Saturday, breaking his right hand.

Leading off the fourth inning, Pederson was hit by an 87.5 mph cutter from White Sox right-hander Bryse Wilson. Pederson went down right after he was hit, but the designated hitter stayed in the game and eventually scored on Marcus Semien’s sacrifice fly.

The 33-year-old Pederson, who signed a $37 million, two-year contract with Texas in December, was replaced by a pinch hitter in the fifth.

Speaking after the Rangers’ 10-5 loss to the White Sox, manager Bruce Bochy told reporters that Pederson had a fracture in his right hand.

“Bad break there,” Bochy said. “We’re having tough luck keeping guys on the field. So he’s going to be out for a while.”

Pederson got hurt on the same day that Rangers shortstop Corey Seager faced live pitching in another step in his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Seager could return to Texas’ lineup as soon as next week.

“It’s going well with him,” Bochy said before the Rangers’ season-high sixth consecutive loss. “So I could see him playing next weekend at home. I mean that’s how well he’s doing. Continue to get live BP when we get home on Monday. Could be even a little sooner, who knows? That’s how good he looks.”

Seager was activated from the injured list on May 3 after being sidelined by a right hamstring strain. He played in five games before he went back on the IL on May 13.

The 31-year-old Seager, who is in the fourth season of a $325 million, 10-year contract, is hitting .300 with six homers and 12 RBIs in 26 games this year.

Outfielder Evan Carter also worked out before Texas’ loss at Chicago. Carter is on the IL with a right quadriceps strain.

Carter is on a similar timeline as Seager, but Bochy said Carter is going to need a rehab stint in the minors before returning to the team.

“He’s running well. He’s taking swings. He’s doing everything now,” Bochy said. “So he’ll continue to do this and we’ll get his rehab going here real soon, within a week.”

The 22-year-old Carter is batting .182 with a homer and three RBIs in 11 games this season.

