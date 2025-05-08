Rangers recall utilityman Ezequiel Duran after OF Kevin Pillar is put on 10-day injured list

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers recalled utilityman Ezequiel Duran from Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday to fill the…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers recalled utilityman Ezequiel Duran from Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday to fill the 26-man roster spot vacated by outfielder Kevin Pillar.

Pillar was placed on the 10-day injured list with lower back inflammation, retroactive to Sunday, before Wednesday’s game at Boston.

Duran will be in his third stint with the Rangers this season. He hit .345 with four home runs, six doubles, four RBIs and 13 runs scored in 14 games with Round Rock since being optioned by Texas on April 20. He has made 10 starts at shortstop and four starts at third base with Round Rock.

Duran was on Texas’ opening day roster for the third straight season and has played all four infield positions over seven games for the Rangers this year. He was 0 for 14 with one RBI. Duran is a .253 career hitter with 22 home runs and 92 RBIs in 279 games across four major league seasons, all with Texas.

