Rangers C Heim leaves game vs Yankees with throwing hand injury, could return to lineup Thursday

NEW YORK (AP) — Rangers catcher Jonah Heim could return to action as soon as Thursday, one day after leaving Texas’ game against the New York Yankees in the second inning due to a right hand injury.

Manager Bruce Bochy said Heim suffered a compressed nerve in his throwing hand on Wednesday when he singled for the Rangers’ first hit in the top of the second on a chilly night at Yankee Stadium. He was forced out at second base for the final out on a grounder by Jake Burger.

Designated hitter Kyle Higashioka warmed up Rangers starter Jacob deGrom while Heim seemed to take an unusually long time to emerge from the dugout in his gear.

Heim took one pitch from deGrom and airmailed a throw into centerfield. He was visited by Bochy and a trainer before he motioned to deGrom to throw him the ball. Heim’s return throw sailed over deGrom’s head before the catcher exited.

Bochy said after the Rangers’ 4-3 loss to the Yankees that he hadn’t spoken to Heim, but was told imaging performed on the catcher showed no damage.

“(Everything) came out negative,” Bochy said. “In fact, they think he can play tomorrow (Thursday).”

The 29-year-old Heim is batting .262 with six homers and 17 RBIs in 37 games this season.

Tucker Barnhart, the Rangers’ No. 3 catcher, took Heim’s place in the lineup.

