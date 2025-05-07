Rangers’ bats come alive with new coach Boone in dugout

BOSTON (AP) — Nathan Eovaldi struck out seven over six strong innings, Texas had 16 hits in their first game…

BOSTON (AP) — Nathan Eovaldi struck out seven over six strong innings, Texas had 16 hits in their first game since adding Bret Boone as a hitting coach and the Rangers beat the Boston Red Sox 6-1 on Tuesday night.

Eovaldi allowed just one run on five hits in rainy conditions that pushed back the start.

The Rangers finished just two hits shy of their season high, recorded one week before in a 15-2 rout of the Athletics.

Texas won its second straight — the first consecutive victories since sweeping three games against the Angels from April 15-17.

Josh Jung was the only batter in the lineup without a hit for Texas, which was playing its first game since firing offensive coordinator Donnie Ecker and adding Boone, a former big league All-Star with one of baseball’s deepest pedigrees, to the coaching staff.

Something certainly sparked the Rangers, who batted around during a five-run fourth inning and provided Eovaldi (3-2) with a surplus of offensive support. Boston didn’t score until Kristian Campbell’s sixth-inning single drove in Alex Bregman, whose double to right was just their fourth hit.

PHILLIES 8, RAYS 4

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Kyle Schwarber, Alec Bohm and Nick Castellanos all homered, and Zack Wheeler pitched seven solid innings as Philadelphia beat Tampa Bay.

Castellanos hit a three-run shot to break open a close game in the eighth, and finished 3 for 5 with four RBIs. Schwarber, who homered to put the Phillies on the board in the second, had three hits and two RBIs.

Bohm hit his first homer since last Sept. 20, a two-run shot in the second that made it 3-0. Harper and Trea Turner had two hits for Philadelphia, which has won seven of its last nine.

Wheeler (3-1) scattered four hits while walking none with nine strikeouts. His only blemishes came in the fourth, when Brandon Lowe led off with a double and Yandy Diaz followed with a two-run homer. Wheeler then retired 11 of his final 12.

Diaz (right leg) left the game with an 0-2 count in the bottom of the sixth after an awkward swing. Christopher Morel pinch hit for Diaz and flied out to end the inning.

Tampa Bay sold out Steinbrenner Field, its temporary home, for the 22nd time in 23 games.

MARLINS 5, DODGERS 4, 10 INNINGS

MIAMI (AP) — Jesús Sánchez singled with the bases loaded in the 10th inning, lifting Miami to a victory over Los Angeles.

Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman homered for the Dodgers, who lost for only the second time in their last 10 games.

With automatic runner Xavier Edwards on second to start the 10th, J.P. Feyereisen (0-2) intentionally walked Kyle Stowers and allowed a single to Agustin Ramirez to load the bases. The Dodgers used five infielders to face Sánchez, but he still found a hole with a liner up the middle to score Edwards from third.

Jesús Tinoco (2-0) threw two innings of relief for the win, the Marlins’ fifth walk-off victory of the season.

NATIONALS 10, GUARDIANS 9, 1ST GAME

GUARDIANS 9, NATIONALS 1, 2ND GAME

WASHINGTON (AP) — José Tena hit a go-ahead, two-run double during a wild seventh inning, and Washingon rallied to beat Cleveland in the opener of a doubleheader after blowing a four-run lead in the top o the frame.

James Wood hit a 114.6 mph line drive into the Washington bullpen in the third inning, the 10th homer of the season for the Nationals’ second-year slugger. The two-run shot made it 3-2 in the first of two Washington rallies.

In the night cap, Carlos Santana broke a scoreless tie with a three-run homer in the sixth inning and started a late onslaught as Cleveland beat Washington to split a doubleheader.

YANKEES 12, PADRES 3

NEW YORK (AP) — Austin Wells had five RBIs in a 10-run seventh inning, hitting a tying single and then his first career grand slam, as New York rolled to a victory over San Diego.

Aaron Judge launched his 12th homer of the season in the fourth for the Yankees, who snapped a three-game skid.

New York was leading 8-3 when Wells lifted a full-count changeup from ex-Yankee Wandy Peralta into the right-field seats to turn the game into a rout.

The Yankees had their biggest inning this season, getting seven hits off Adrian Morejon (1-1) and Peralta.

TWINS 9, ORIOLES 1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Pablo López struck out a season-high 10 batters and Carlos Correa hit an upper-deck two-run homer during a five-run third inning as Minnesota opened a three-game series against Baltimore.

Byron Buxton also hit a three-run homer in the seventh and drove in four runs for the Twins, who have won three straight.

Baltimore had just three singles in losing their third in a row.

López (3-2), who had 10 or more strikeouts for the 10th time in his career, fanned the side in the first, third and fifth innings. He struck out Dylan Carlson looking to end the fifth, the final batter he faced. The right-hander allowed one run to lower his ERA to 2.18.

ROYALS 4, WHITE SOX 3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bobby Witt singled with the bases loaded to cap a crazy rally in the bottom of the ninth as Kansas City Ro beat Chicago.

It was the second walk-off hit of Witt’s career, following a game-ending grand slam in 2023.

Mark Canha coaxed a walk off Cam Boozer (0-3) to lead off the ninth. Drew Waters blooped it to very short right field, but Michael A. Taylor’s throw was wide at second. Freddy Fermin bunted for a hit to load the bases. After Kyle Isbel popped out, Jonathan India drove in the tying run with a fielder’s choice and Witt followed with a single to center.

Taylor Clarke (1-0) earned the win in relief.

BRAVES 2, REDS 1, 10 INNINGS

ATLANTA (AP) — Michael Harris II hit a tying double in the ninth inning and Marcell Ozuna singled home the winning run in the 10th as Atlanta rallied past Cincinnati for their third straight victory.

Ozuna’s line-drive single to left field came after Lyon Richardson (0-1) issued an intentional walk to Austin Riley with nobody out. Automatic runner Alex Verdugo scored easily from second base, and happy teammates swarmed Ozuna on the field.

Raisel Iglesias (2-2) struck out two in a hitless inning for the win.

Cincinnati has lost four in a row.

BREWERS 4, ASTROS 4

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jake Bauers hit a two-run homer as Milwaukee got all their runs in the first inning in a victory over Houston.

The Brewers produced that big first-inning outburst against Hayden Wesneski, who hadn’t allowed more than three runs in any of his previous five starts this season.

Rhys Hoskins opened the scoring with a two-out, two-run double off the center-field wall. Bauers followed that up by clearing that center-field wall as he connected on a 1-2 pitch and delivered a 416-foot drive.

Wesneski (1-3) didn’t allow any more runs but only lasted four innings. He struck out three while allowing five hits and two walks.

Milwaukee’s Chad Patrick (2-3) worked a career-high 6 2/3 innings and carried a one-hit shutout into the seventh before the Astros got to him.

After Yainer Diaz and Jake Meyers hit consecutive one-out singles, Brendan Rodgers hit a three-run homer with two outs to cut Milwaukee’s lead to 4-3. Rodgers’ drive to right field was his first homer of the season.

CARDINALS 2, PIRATES 1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Alec Burleson hit a two-run double, Matthew Liberatore struck out eight in a season-high seven innings and St. Louis beat Pittsburgh.

Liberatore (3-3) allowed just one run on three hits and three walks as the Cardinals won a season-high fourth game in a row. Gordon Graceffo earned his first career save with a perfect ninth.

Paul Skenes (3-4) allowed two runs on three hits in six innings, striking out six and walking four as Pittsburgh lost its sixth straight game and for the ninth time in its last 10 games. Skenes fell to 0-4 in five career starts against St. Louis.

GIANTS 14, CUBS 5, 11 INNINGS

CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Bailey hit a tiebreaking single in San Francisco’s nine-run 11th inning, and the Giants beat Chicago.

Bailey drove in Christian Koss with a liner to center against Ryan Pressly (2-2). Jung Hoo Lee had a run-scoring single and Matt Chapman singled home two more runs in San Francisco’s highest-scoring inning of the season.

Lee also hit a two-run homer as San Francisco bounced back from an ugly 9-2 loss to Chicago on Monday night. Chapman, who committed two of the Giants’ four errors in the series opener, had three hits and scored twice.

The Cubs trailed 5-3 before rallying in the ninth, handing Justin Verlander another no-decision after he was in position for his first win with the Giants.

ANGELS 8, BLUE JAYS 3

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Logan O’Hoppe drove in the tiebreaking run in the eighth inning, Yoán Moncada followed with a three-run homer, and Los Angeles rallied to beat Toronto for just their second win in 10 games.

Zach Neto hustled home with the tying run to start a six-run rally in the eighth by the Angels, who scored more than five runs in a full game for the first time since April 10.

O’Hoppe delivered an RBI single before Moncada hit his first homer since September 2023 in his first game back from a thumb injury. Jo Adell added another homer moments later.

George Springer and Anthony Santander homered for the Blue Jays, who opened a six-game trip with their third straight loss.

Tyler Anderson recovered from a rocky first inning to pitch six-hit ball into the seventh for the Angels.

DIAMONDBACKS 5, METS 1

PHOENIX (AP) — Zac Gallen pitched seven strong innings, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a two-run homer and Arizona beat New York.

Gallen (3-4) had his longest outing of the season, giving up one run on two hits and three walks while striking out six. The right-hander coaxed a double-play grounder from Jeff McNeil in the seventh to end his evening.

It was the second time in a week that Gallen frustrated the Mets’ powerful lineup. He gave up just one run over six innings last Thursday in New York during Arizona’s 4-2 win.

Gurriel gave the D-backs a 4-1 lead in the sixth by jumping on a first-pitch fastball that David Peterson left over the plate. The two-run shot scored Josh Naylor, who reached on a leadoff walk.

Naylor had a sacrifice fly in the seventh that pushed Arizona ahead 5-1. He finished with two runs scored and two RBIs. Gurriel had three hits, including a double.

MARINERS 5, ATHLETICS 3

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Pinch-hitter Cal Raleigh put Seattle ahead with a two-run single in the ninth inning, Julio Rodríguez went 3 for 4 with a solo home run and the Mariners beat the Athletics.

With the Mariners trailing by one, Jorge Polanco drew a one-out walk from reliever Tyler Ferguson (0-1) in the ninth. Rodríguez followed with a single and Randy Arozarena was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

Raleigh’s single to right field gave Seattle a 4-3 lead, and Dylan Moore added a sacrifice fly.

Carlos Vargas got three outs for his first major league save, retiring pinch-hitter Seth Brown with two on to end it.

Collin Snider (1-0) gave up a go-ahead single to Miguel Andujar in the eighth but prevented further damage.

Seattle is 17–6 since April 9, the best record in the big leagues during that span.

