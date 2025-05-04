Ramírez returns to Guardians’ lineup after missing time because of a sprained right ankle

TORONTO (AP) — Cleveland Guardians star José Ramírez was back in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Blue Jays,…

TORONTO (AP) — Cleveland Guardians star José Ramírez was back in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Blue Jays, two days after the third baseman left in the third inning because of a mild right ankle sprain.

The six-time All-Star was injured when he stumbled and fell while crossing first base on an infield single. Ramírez went down after being struck in the back by a throw from Blue Jays right-hander Chris Bassitt.

Ramírez was batting third Sunday against right-hander Bowden Francis.

Ramírez sat out Saturday when Cleveland beat Toronto 5-3. He went 2 for 2 before departing Friday, boosting his average to .274. He has five home runs and 15 RBIs in 31 games.

In last Thursday’s 4-3 victory over Minnesota, Ramírez became the first primary third baseman to reach 250 homers and 250 stolen bases.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.